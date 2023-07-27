CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous heat continues through Friday with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in place through Friday evening.

Very hot conditions are expected across eastern Iowa on Thursday and Friday. (KCRG)

Look for several hours with heat index values in the 100s both Thursday and Friay afternoons. Prolonged periods of heat like this are dangerous and can become deadly if you don’t take precautions. The best bet today and tomorrow is just to limit outdoor activities if you can, especially strenuous ones like work or exercise. If you cannot, then you should take frequent breaks in a cooler, air conditioned place. Loose-fitting and light-colored clothing is a good idea, which gives your body a little room to breathe. Drink water, avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages during this time.

Don’t forget to check the backseat before getting out of your car. It only takes minutes for the interior of a car to get deadly hot for people or pets; don’t leave them inside for any length of time while conditions are this hot.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the latter of which is a life-threatening situation:

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

As often happens with building heat and humidity, pop-up storms could form for some. A weak disturbance brought some clouds and isolated showers or storms to western and central Iowa this morning. Some of these could hold together as they move east. The most likely area to see this would be south of U.S. Highway 20, generally, though the risk overall is low.

Tonight, additional showers and storms are possible, especially across the eastern half of the viewing area or so (think along and east of the Highway 218 corridor). These will likely develop in Minnesota and Wisconsin and drop to the south and east, feeding on the instability provided by the heat and humidity in place. A few strong storms are possible, with strong, gusty winds the main threat.

The third time period to watch for storm development will be in the afternoon and evening in all of eastern Iowa as a cold front and associated upper-level support arrive in the state. This could cause scattered storms that carry some risk for severe weather, including large hail and damaging winds. If storms stay individual, hail could be the main threat, but storms that congeal into a line will build up a wind threat. We’ll be watching all of these time periods closely, and providing the latest updates as we have them.

The risk for severe weather on Friday, July 27, 2023. (KCRG)

The good news is that this front brings some relief into the weekend, with temperatures back into the upper 80s with somewhat lower humidity. While still above the normal high for those dates, this will be a noticeable difference from the heat we’re experiencing right now. Temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 80s throughout the rest of the 9-day forecast, with only a slim chance for rain or storms on Monday.

