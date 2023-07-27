Show You Care
Cooling centers open in Eastern Iowa amid sweltering heat

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KCRG) - The sweltering heat continues this week, and cooling centers have opened across eastern Iowa to give people a place to get some relief.

Here’s a list of available cooling centers:

Alburnett City Hall 103 E 1st St street 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Monday through Friday

Cedar Falls

  • Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main Street - Open Monday –Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Boulevard - Open Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road - Open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cedar Rapids

  • Lindale Mall, 4444 1st Ave NE - Open M-Th, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Stores open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) F - Sat, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Stores open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.) Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Stores open from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • The Salvation Army, 1000 C Ave NW Monday - Open Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Cedar Valley Community Support, 2515 18th Street SW Suite A, Open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Library Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW - Open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday

For more cooling centers in Linn County, click here, or call 211.

Center Point - Center Point Community Center, 720 Main Street Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 1-8PM; Tuesday 8:30-1PM; Friday 8:30-5:30PM; Saturday 10-2

Central City - City Hall 137 4th Street Monday through Friday 8:30-4:30

Coggon Public Library 216 E Main St T/W/F 9:00 AM - 5:00PM, Saturdays 9:00-Noon

Dubuque

  • Immanuel Congregational United Church, 1795 Jackson Street - Open Wednesday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Community Room, use entrance off parking lot)
  • Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center Lobby, 950 Elm Street - Open Monday - Friday, 6:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:40 p.m.
  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street - Open Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Cental Ave. - Open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Road - Open Sunday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa Street - Open Tuesday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main Street - Open Daily, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ely

  • Ely Community Center/City Hall, 1570 Rowley Street - Open Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Ely Public Library, 1595 Dows Sunday – Closed, Monday - Thursday 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday 9:00 AM.– 4:00 PM
  • St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Walker St (Can be open from 1-9 p.m. w/24 hours notice)

Fairfax

  • Fairfax City Hall, 308 80th Street Ct. Monday – Friday 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Fairfax Public Library, 313 Vanderbilt Street Monday and Tuesday Noon to 7:00 PM; Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Thursday 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM; Friday Noon – 6:00 PM; and Saturday: 9:00 AM – 2 PM

Hiawatha

  • Hiawatha City Hall, 101 Emmons St Monday through Friday 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM
  • Hiawatha Library, 150 West Willman St Monday - Thursday 9:00 AM to 8 PM, Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Lisbon City Hall, 115 N Washington Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM (except all major holidays) (NOTE: If someone needs assistance after hours, they can call the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department at 319-895-6141.)

Marion

  • Marion Public Library, 1101 6th Avenue, Marion M-Th, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., F-Sa, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Su, 1-5 p.m.
  • Thomas Park Safe Room, 343 Marion Boulevard, Marion M-F, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Lowe Park Arts & Environment Center, 4500 N. 10th Street, Marion M-F, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Marion City Hall Lobby, 1225 6th Avenue, Marion M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Marion Police Department Lobby, 6315 Highway 151, Marion M-F, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon

  • Mount Vernon City Hall Basement, 213 1st Street NW Monday-Friday 7:00AM - 4:00PM
  • Mt. Vernon/ Lisbon Police Station, 380 Old Lincoln Highway Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Lester Buresh Center, 855 Palisades Rd. Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday 10:00 AM -6:00 PM, Sunday 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Robins Community Room, 265 S Second St Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Springville

  • Springville Community Room and Public Library, 264 Broadway Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday 11-6; Thursday 10-8; Friday 11-5; Saturday 11-3
  • Springville United Methodist Church, 169 Broadway St Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Walker

  • Walker Community Room, 204 Green St Monday- Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
  • Walker North Pavilion, 398 Park St Monday- Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM

Walford Community Center, 120 5th Street North  Monday- Wednesday 8:00AM - 4:00PM, Friday 8:00AM -4:00PM

Waterloo

  • Byrnes Pool, 801 Campbell Avenue - $5 daily admission (ages 2 and older), $2 (under age 2). Open Swim Daily: 1:00 - 4:30 pm & 6:30 - 8:30 pm.
  • SportsPlex Pool, 300 Jefferson Street - $8 public open swim hours: Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 - 3:45 pm, Saturday 12:30 - 2:30 pm, Sunday 12:30 - 1:30 pm.
  • Mark’s Park Spray Pad, no cost, open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for ages 12 and under.
  • Young Arena, 125 Commercial Street, Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
  • Waterloo Center for Arts, 225 Commercial Street, Tuesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Waterloo Regional Airport, 2790 Livingston Lane, Daily 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial Street, open Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vinton

