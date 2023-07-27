Cedar Rapids Prairie sends an unforgettable gesture to Waterloo West family

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - They say hawks fly together. As one Waterloo Wahawk family is dealing with a deadly disease, the Prairie Hawks stepped in to help.

Waterloo West’s doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Prairie was a senior night Parker Engstrom won’t forget.

“We lost the first one, won the second one,” he explained.

It was emotional for Engstrom. About a week before the game, Parker’s younger brother Jaxton was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Iowa City following complications from multiple surgeries. Jaxton is battling Batten’s disease.

“It’s a neurological disorder which causes you to continue to decline,” Jaxton’s mom Tina Engstrom explained. “He got a G-tube put in January because he was aspirating. He’s no longer able to walk. The last words I heard him say, a couple weeks before this was ‘mommy.’”

Jaxton remains at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. His father Brett is at the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City. His mom Tina has been driving back and forth every day, while Parker has remained in Waterloo - which hasn’t been easy.

“I just find ways to not think about it and keep busy,” Parker said.

A recent bright spot came in their mailbox.

“I went to go get the mail and it just said ‘Cedar Rapids baseball team’ on the package and I was like, huh, this is really cool. I showed it to my mom and called dad,” Parker explained.

The Cedar Rapids Prairie baseball team signed and wrote a card saying ‘we are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.’ In that card was more than $400 worth of gift cards.

“I was like wow, this is a lot,” Parker said. “We don’t really need all this, but you really just feel comforted when you get it.”

“You don’t expect that because somebody had to take the time, energy, and thoughtfulness to do that,” Tina added.

Maddux Frese, Cal Sullivan, Mason Trpkosh and Kade Knock are four senior leaders for the Prairie Hawks. Along with the help of their families, the quartet was behind the idea to gather donations for the Engstrom family.

“We have a really good community. We have a lot of good resources,” Sullivan said. “We kind of understand that it’s bigger than baseball. People can be going through things that you may never know.”

After seeing a post on social media, they wanted to show their support for Parker, knowing he was juggling circumstances way more difficult than baseball.

“If I was in his shoes, there’s no way I could have went out there and played. For him to go do that, it’s truly inspiring,” Knock said.

“Baseball is a slow sport and sometimes when you get out there, your mind gets on other stuff. It’s amazing that he kept pushing through that,” Frese added.

Tina has always taught her three boys, that playing sports is a privilege and should always be treated as such.

“Being a good sport is huge to me and this is what that is,” she said.

After this gesture by Prairie, the two communities feel like they’re connected.

“Five years from now, I’m not going to remember how I played against on a random Tuesday in July, but I’ll always remember the impact we were able to have on the Waterloo community and their family,” Trpkosh said.

Even if they are an hour away.

“On my way to the hospital, on the way home, you can see Cedar Rapids Prairie. I used to think like, ‘oh, there’s the baseball field or the football team we played.’ Now it’s like ‘wow, there’s Cedar Rapids Prairie, what a beautiful bunch of people,’” Tina said.

