Cedar Rapids city councilors call for changes to school district’s master facilities plan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city council members are calling for changes to the updated master facilities plan for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

The new plan proposes two bond referendums around $220 million each.

Voters could see the first proposal as soon as November.

The district and city council addressed the subject at a rare joint meeting on Wednesday.

One major concern was the impact of closing middle schools on the west side.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said she’s worried the plan would “hollow out” the core of the city.

“Schools from a basic standpoint are development drivers,” Mayor O’Donnell said. “People move to neighborhoods because of public safety and because of schools.”

Council member Scott Olson acknowledged there were concerns about the current plan, but he highlighted the need for the district to have updated facilities.

“I see the real estate agency, I’m looking for this house but it has to be in this district and it’s either Linn-Mar or College Community that pops up,” Olson said. “I don’t see somebody putting Cedar Rapids in. We can’t have that. We have to have Cedar Rapids standing with all those surrounding districts.”

The school and city say they hoped to continue the conversation and work together on the plan.

