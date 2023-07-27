Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids city councilors call for changes to school district’s master facilities plan

Cedar Rapids city council members are calling for changes to the updated master facilities plan for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city council members are calling for changes to the updated master facilities plan for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

The new plan proposes two bond referendums around $220 million each.

Voters could see the first proposal as soon as November.

The district and city council addressed the subject at a rare joint meeting on Wednesday.

One major concern was the impact of closing middle schools on the west side.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said she’s worried the plan would “hollow out” the core of the city.

“Schools from a basic standpoint are development drivers,” Mayor O’Donnell said. “People move to neighborhoods because of public safety and because of schools.”

Council member Scott Olson acknowledged there were concerns about the current plan, but he highlighted the need for the district to have updated facilities.

“I see the real estate agency, I’m looking for this house but it has to be in this district and it’s either Linn-Mar or College Community that pops up,” Olson said. “I don’t see somebody putting Cedar Rapids in. We can’t have that. We have to have Cedar Rapids standing with all those surrounding districts.”

The school and city say they hoped to continue the conversation and work together on the plan.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police locate missing Hiawatha man
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs...
Officials remove 39 dogs from Tipton facility; inspection reports find it non-compliant
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark wins Academic All-American award

Latest News

An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to...
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Cedar Rapids city council members are calling for changes to the updated master facilities plan...
Cedar Rapids city councilors call for changes to school district's master facilities plan
Cooling Centers
Cooling centers open in Eastern Iowa amid sweltering heat
Attorneys for Davenport man charged in 10-year-old's death ask judge to suppress police interview