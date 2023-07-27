California man who distributed meth to Univ. of Iowa professor sentenced

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Long Beach, California has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine that resulted in the death of a victim.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Ray Bustamante mailed packages of methamphetamine to people he met online, including former University of Iowa Professor Dr. John Muriello. Muriello then conspired with Eric Hojka, of Iowa City, to obtain meth from Bustamante to distribute it in the Iowa City area.

First responders were called to Hojka’s apartment in May 2021 where a victim was found unresponsive. That victim was later pronounced dead. An autopsy showed he had ingested meth, which caused his death.

Officials reportedly seized 137 grams of “ice” methamphetamine from a parcel mailed by Bustamante in March 2021.

After his 12-year prison term, Bustamante must also serve a 5-year period of supervised release.

