Burlington police searching for missing 14-year-old
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Burlington are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police said Caydence Roberts was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light colored tank top and shorts.
Roberts is described as a White female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact DesCom at 319-671-7001 or the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.