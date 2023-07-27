Burlington police searching for missing 14-year-old

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Burlington are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Caydence Roberts was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light colored tank top and shorts.

Roberts is described as a White female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact DesCom at 319-671-7001 or the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.

