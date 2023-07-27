Show You Care
Amber Alert: Caydence Jane Robert

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Jane Robert(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:15 pm, officials issued an amber alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Robert following a possible abduction.

She was last seen in Burlington, IA. Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor at this time.

She is 5′00″ tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

