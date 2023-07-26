Waterloo opens cooling centers during the excessive heat period

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo has opened public cooling centers for the next couple of days in the hopes of encouraging residents to take precautions and stay safe during this period.

Waterloo Fire Rescue advises residents to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which include headache, cramps, lack of perspiration, and vomiting. They also urge residents to avoid heat exhaustion, stay well hydrated, avoid extraneous exercise outdoors, minimize alcohol or caffeine consumption, take frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned spaces, and wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

The public cooling spaces will be

Byrnes Pool , 801 Campbell Avenue - $5 daily admission (ages 2 and older), $2 (under age 2). Open Swim Daily: 1:00-4:30 pm & 6:30-8:30 pm.

SportsPlex Pool , 300 Jefferson Street - $8 public open swim hours: Tuesday & Thursday 1:00-3:45 pm, Saturday 12:30-2:30 pm, Sunday 12:30-1:30 pm.

Mark’s Park Spray Pad , no cost, open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for ages 12 and under.

Young Arena , 125 Commercial Street, Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Drinking fountains and seating available.

Waterloo Center for Arts , 225 Commercial Street, Tuesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Airport , 2790 Livingston Lane, Daily 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial Street, open Monday – Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.