UI Sports Medicine simulates cardiac arrest response in sideline management course

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was announced on Tuesday that Bronny James, the son of NBA star Lebron James experienced cardiac arrest during basketball practice on Monday. Bronny is out of the intensive care unit, but still in the hospital. With the football season right around the corner, local sports medicine staff are making sure they too are ready for these potential emergencies on the sidelines.

Around 60 athletic trainers, physicians, physical therapists and nurses participated in the University of Iowa sports medicine sideline management course.

This marked the third year for the annual training. It included hands-on instruction and practice for medical situations such as breathing emergencies, neck injuries, severe bleeding and cardiac arrest - which is when the heart stops abruptly.

“We talk a lot about prior preparation, just thinking ahead and planning ahead, so it isn’t the first time you’ve thought about this,” UI Sports Medicine Outreach and athletic trainer Matt Doyle said. “Before an event, you should have all those things in place. Our health care teams really work on those things leading up in the preseason before an event occurs.”

The live simulations were geared toward football players, but Doyle said he personally has dealt with a cardiac arrest situation that didn’t involve a member of the team.

“More commonly, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it happens in the crowd. It’s not always the athletes on the field that we’re taking care of,” he explained.

Staying calm, acting swiftly and rehearsing these types of scenarios are the best way health care providers can stay prepared.

“It’s already a high-pressure situation. Most health care providers have rehearsed and practiced and thought through it, but when you add in the element of a crowd, bystanders, that heightens the intensity a little bit. For example, in front of a crowd at Kinnick, you could have 70,000, or a national tv audience as well,” Doyle said.

Back in January, the NFL world was shaken up after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Obviously, the outcome for that individual was perfect. He’s healthy and alive,” Doyle said.

The NFL has a lot of resources to help support a large group of health care providers. Doyle hopes these training simulations can help local providers stay ready for a life-saving situation.

“We realize that not every school in the area has the same resources, so that’s kind of one of the reasons we’re working here. It’s to make sure that high school personnel, physicians and athletic trainers that take care of athletes in our communities, have the same level of preparation and care and the same result,” he added.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.