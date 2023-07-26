Show You Care
Two Iowa cancer survivors climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Two Iowa woman embarked on a journey to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, after overcoming cancer.
By WOI
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Two Iowa women embarked on a journey to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, after overcoming cancer.

Morgan Newman was 23 years old when she was first told she had cancer.

Alice Meyer was 32 when the diagnosis came.

Now they are both cancer-free, and this summer they decided to embark on a trip symbolic of their struggles.

Dr. Richard Demming started the program for survivors to show them that even if there is a literal mountain in their way, strength and resiliency will carry them through.

Hours of hiking each day was a struggle, but both women say the community made it worth it.

“It’s that bond, you know, nobody really wants signs up for it or anything, but it’s there,” Meyer said. “And, you know, you get to know other people’s stories and just admire what, what, you know, their fight and what they’ve been through.”

For those who did reach the summit, there was a special flag ceremony to honor those who didn’t win their battle with cancer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

