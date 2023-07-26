Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Surgery Center groundbreaking the newest of North Liberty’s multi-million dollar projects

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the new Steindler Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center and Clinic Facility in North Liberty was the city’s newest multi-million-dollar construction project.

It’s a project Dr. Mark Mysnyk believes is the culmination of growth the clinic has seen since opening in the 50s.

“We started as a small rundown building that when it rained, it would leak,” said Dr. Mysnyk.

Mysnyk said they currently see hundreds of patients daily and believe that number will continue to grow.

“History has shown that we are still seeing an increase in our patient load, and the area is continuing to grow,” he said.

According to the US Census Bureau, North Liberty has grown from 13,374 in 2010 to 20,479 in 2020. The growth wasn’t just population, it was also new construction as well. In the last two years, there was a groundbreaking on a new $500 million UIHC facility, a $16 million entertainment center, and a new $10 million city hall.

“We’re blessed to be in a good location or easily accessible to some of the bigger cities,” said North Liberty City Administrator Ryan Heiar.

Heiar believes this new construction project would only lead to new projects in the future.

“This is the doorstep to North Liberty, right off I-380,” said Heiar. “We think this will spur additional development out here.”

Its growth Doctor Mysnk said he was banking on with the new facility.

“We think moving here will be tremendous for the clinic and the community,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Nicole Marie Ambrose
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson...
Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County
One dead in Cedar County crash

Latest News

New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes
New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes
Kernels outfielder Kala’i Rosario continues Hilo, Hawaii’s baseball lineage, hopes to inspire...
Kernels outfielder Kala’i Rosario continues Hilo, Hawaii’s baseball lineage, hopes to inspire others
Groundbreaking on new surgery center in North Liberty
Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the new Steindler Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center and Clinic Facility in North Liberty was the city’s newest multi-million-dollar construction project.
New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes
New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes