Surgery Center groundbreaking the newest of North Liberty’s multi-million dollar projects

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the new Steindler Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center and Clinic Facility in North Liberty was the city’s newest multi-million-dollar construction project.

It’s a project Dr. Mark Mysnyk believes is the culmination of growth the clinic has seen since opening in the 50s.

“We started as a small rundown building that when it rained, it would leak,” said Dr. Mysnyk.

Mysnyk said they currently see hundreds of patients daily and believe that number will continue to grow.

“History has shown that we are still seeing an increase in our patient load, and the area is continuing to grow,” he said.

According to the US Census Bureau, North Liberty has grown from 13,374 in 2010 to 20,479 in 2020. The growth wasn’t just population, it was also new construction as well. In the last two years, there was a groundbreaking on a new $500 million UIHC facility, a $16 million entertainment center, and a new $10 million city hall.

“We’re blessed to be in a good location or easily accessible to some of the bigger cities,” said North Liberty City Administrator Ryan Heiar.

Heiar believes this new construction project would only lead to new projects in the future.

“This is the doorstep to North Liberty, right off I-380,” said Heiar. “We think this will spur additional development out here.”

Its growth Doctor Mysnk said he was banking on with the new facility.

“We think moving here will be tremendous for the clinic and the community,” he said.

