Staying safe while working in the heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sweltering heat is continuing here in Eastern Iowa, and it’s only going to continue to get worse as the week goes on.

Health experts say if you can, limit your time outside and stay inside where there’s air conditioning. But some people have to be outside for work.

Aaron Murphy with Cutter Construction laid bricks at Saint Jude’s Elementary School in Cedar Rapids - where the heat index topped 100 Wednesday.

He’s been in construction for years and said preparation is the best way to tackle hot weeks like this.

”I keep a cooler full of bananas, oranges, little things that I can snack on so I can keep going throughout the day because a lot of times what happens is you get dehydrated or you’re feeling hot and you don’t want to eat and two or three o’clock rolls around, and you’re hurting bad,” said Murphy.

Every Monday, the Cutter Construction team gets together for a safety meeting, going over what the week will bring and ways they can stay safe on job sites.

”They don’t push us. Like if it’s 100 and some degrees out they don’t make us have to get this thing done on a deadline. We just want to be safe,” said Travis Slifka with Cutter Construction.

”I just came over from a company where I was doing about 20 years. We didn’t have the safety meetings. At first, I was kind of, oh, what is this? And I’ve really learned to enjoy it. It’s nice to be able to get in there with everybody and just go over a lot of the stuff,” said Murphy.

Doctors at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids said it’s not only the high heat that’s a concern but of course the humidity as well.

”One of the ways we cool off is by sweating, and if you sweat and the humidity is high, that sweat doesn’t evaporate because there’s already so much moisture in the air and with that much moisture in the air and you have a difficult time evaporating that sweat. So, then you can’t cool in that way. And so there’s a lot of things kind of working against us,” said Dr. Josh Pruitt, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital ER.

And that humidity is exactly what Murphy said is the biggest struggle when working outside.

”You’re just sweating and dripping, you know, you got two or three shirts that you wear throughout the day, and it’s just everything’s miserable stuff sticking to you. It’s just, that’s where it really drains on you the most, and that’s where it’s hard to keep hydrated,” he said.

