Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police searching for missing Hiawatha man

Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police are asking for help finding a missing person.

Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.

The police department said Stamp was seen on surveillance video walking southbound on Center Point Road near Blairs Ferry Road at about 2:18 p.m. on Friday, and then again on Cedar Valley Nature Trail near Center Point Road and Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids at about 2:39 p.m.

Stamp is described as a 5′ 11″ tall, 160 pound man with a long beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a white, or light colored, beanie.

Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest

Latest News

Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
Former local priest to return as Archbishop of Dubuque
Sweet corn
Organizers ask for volunteers ahead Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids
Organizers ask for volunteers ahead Sweet Corn Festival
Two Iowa woman embarked on a journey to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, after overcoming cancer.
Two Iowa cancer survivors climb Mount Kilimanjaro