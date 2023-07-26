Police searching for missing Hiawatha man

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police are asking for help finding a missing person.

Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.

The police department said Stamp was seen on surveillance video walking southbound on Center Point Road near Blairs Ferry Road at about 2:18 p.m. on Friday, and then again on Cedar Valley Nature Trail near Center Point Road and Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids at about 2:39 p.m.

Stamp is described as a 5′ 11″ tall, 160 pound man with a long beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a white, or light colored, beanie.

