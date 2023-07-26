Organizers ask for volunteers ahead Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next month is the Sweet Corn Festival at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.

Organizers say they need help with shucking the corn ahead of the big event.

This year will mark the festival’s 48th year. It usually draws in about 25,000 to 30,000 people each year.

It will include live music, prizes and, of course, lots of sweet corn.

Organizers say they will husk 18,000 ears of corn.

Volunteers can help out on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. on the church grounds.

The festival runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13.

