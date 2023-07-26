Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials appear to remove dogs from Tipton facility, inspection reports find it noncompliant

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs from a facility in Tipton on Wednesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs from a facility in Tipton.

While officials have not confirmed the reasoning for the dogs’ removal, or the number of dogs that were removed, but officials were seen at the facility removing the dogs Wednesday morning.

Multiple animal welfare inspection reports from July 2021 through January 2023 show the facility was found noncompliant.

The facility, called Just Dogs Rescue, is located in the 1700 block of Iowa Highway 130, and is owned by Linda Boots.

Inspection reports said the facility had a strong ammonia odor and residue of fecal matter and hair were found on enclosure walls, gates, drains and floors.

Some enclosures reportedly had rust and sharp edges, and some of its lights were not in working condition.

The reports go on to say the facility has also failed to complete disease prevention and control programs, and a dog named Sugar died in January.

Animal Welfare Inspectors repeatedly noted the facility was in need of repairs, cleaning and sanitizing, remarking that the facility had multiple consecutive noncompliant inspections.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march

Latest News

Cyclists hit the road for RAGBRAI day 4
Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
Former local priest to return as Archbishop of Dubuque
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police searching for missing Hiawatha man
Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
Former local priest to return as Archbishop of Dubuque