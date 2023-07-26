Officials appear to remove dogs from Tipton facility, inspection reports find it noncompliant

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs from a facility in Tipton.

While officials have not confirmed the reasoning for the dogs’ removal, or the number of dogs that were removed, but officials were seen at the facility removing the dogs Wednesday morning.

Multiple animal welfare inspection reports from July 2021 through January 2023 show the facility was found noncompliant.

The facility, called Just Dogs Rescue, is located in the 1700 block of Iowa Highway 130, and is owned by Linda Boots.

Inspection reports said the facility had a strong ammonia odor and residue of fecal matter and hair were found on enclosure walls, gates, drains and floors.

Some enclosures reportedly had rust and sharp edges, and some of its lights were not in working condition.

The reports go on to say the facility has also failed to complete disease prevention and control programs, and a dog named Sugar died in January.

Animal Welfare Inspectors repeatedly noted the facility was in need of repairs, cleaning and sanitizing, remarking that the facility had multiple consecutive noncompliant inspections.

