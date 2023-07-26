Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes

Organizers hope they can expand it to more patients so more people can benefit.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Can just having access to fresh vegetables make a difference in managing diabetes? That’s the question at the center of “VeggieRx” program that is connecting patients with healthy foods.

Tuesday afternoon, people lined up outside Jim’s Foods in southwest Cedar Rapids to pick up corn, collard greens, eggplants, and more, all of it grown in Linn County. The distribution site wasn’t just for those in the “VeggieRx” program, but it was one of the set-ups where the 18 participants in the program can join in on getting their produce.

“You start looking at CDC data, we know that access to food has a— just a large effect on diabetes and pre-diabetes, both,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director of Feed Iowa First, which runs the food distribution sites.

The program is for diabetic patients of the Eastern Iowa Health Center who were selected based on a number of factors including income, food insecurity, or just needing more assistance in living a healthy lifestyle.

“The diets that doctors are recommending them, a lot of patients don’t have access to actually be able to have those diets,” said Emily Williams, Nurse Care Manager at the Eastern Iowa Health Center.

The program is in week 4 out of twelve. At the end organizers will look at patients’ A1C numbers, which measures a person’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months.

The data will shed light on if simply having access to fresh vegetables was enough to bring patients’ numbers down.

The results will only be from 18 people, but could eventually have larger implications.

“In Linn County, we have about a 10% - 11% diabetic population. And pre-diabetic is almost one-third. And so Linn County, pre-diabetic, we’re looking at somewhere between 40 and 50,000 individuals who may develop the disease in the next five years,” said Renshaw.

Right now this program isn’t looking at thousands of people. Instead, it’s hoping to help a handful not only understand how to live a healthier life, but actually have the resources to make it happen.

“You can start with small changes and really see results,” said Williams.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Nicole Marie Ambrose
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson...
Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County
One dead in Cedar County crash

Latest News

Groundbreaking on new surgery center in North Liberty
Surgery Center groundbreaking the newest of North Liberty’s multi-million dollar projects
Kernels outfielder Kala’i Rosario continues Hilo, Hawaii’s baseball lineage, hopes to inspire...
Kernels outfielder Kala’i Rosario continues Hilo, Hawaii’s baseball lineage, hopes to inspire others
Groundbreaking on new surgery center in North Liberty
Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the new Steindler Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center and Clinic Facility in North Liberty was the city’s newest multi-million-dollar construction project.
New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes
New Cedar Rapids program measures impact of fresh produce on managing diabetes