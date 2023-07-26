Kernels outfielder Kala’i Rosario continues Hilo, Hawaii’s baseball lineage, hopes to inspire others

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As one of the best hitters in the Midwest League, Kala’i Rosario has a great shot to join the small handful of active Hawaiian-born MLB players.

He grew up around plenty of future players like Kolten and Kean Wong, but his earliest competitors were his siblings.

“My brother played (baseball) for Louis and Clark State. My sister played water polo at California Baptist University,” Kala’i said. “She’s just as tough as me I would say.”

As a baseball junkie, Kala’i looked up to his older brother.

“Just seeing him putting in that extra work,once I got into high school I was like ‘I wanna be just like him,’” Kala’i said. “I want people to look up at me and say ‘hey look at that guy working hard every day,’ he kind of set the example for me.”

And as Kala’i got better and better, the Big Island wasn’t big enough.

“To get scouted and stuff you had to go to the mainland,” Rosario said. “I would fly to mostly California and Arizona.”

As he met players from across the mainland, he always stayed connected to his mentors and heroes from home.

“We’ve got a lot of good players from Hilo,” Rosario said. “Kolten Wong, Kean Wong, I work out with them in the off-season. Growing up I worked out with their dad, Kaha.”

Cedar Rapids is a long way from Hawaii.

“It’s a little different,” Rosario said. “I mean, when you’re flying to Hawaii, all you see is water.”

But Rosario says no matter where he ends up on his journey, it all comes back to one thing: making his home state proud.

“It kind of means everything to me,” he said. “A lot of kids kind of look at the major leagues and think that it’s maybe a fantasy. Everybody’s looking up to us, and we’re just kind of setting the example for them.”

