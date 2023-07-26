Iowa City Animal Services seek info on two dog biting incidents

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City officials are looking for information in two separate dog bite cases.

Iowa City Animal Services is trying to determine if the dogs involved in the cases are up-to-date on rabies shots.

The first incident happened July 17 at around 8:30 p.m. when a man was walking a dog on Davis Street. Officials say the dog bit a child.

The dog has a small frame and black and brown fur.

The second incident happened as a woman with long, dark blonde hair and arm tattoos was walking a dog at around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of South Gilbert Street.

The city received a report of the biting by a dog with a medium build, wavy coat, and wearing a bandana.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

