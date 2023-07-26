Show You Care
Iowa City Animal Services seek info on two dog biting incidents

Iowa City officials are looking for information in two separate dog bite cases.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City officials are looking for information in two separate dog bite cases.

Iowa City Animal Services is trying to determine if the dogs involved in the cases are up-to-date on rabies shots.

The first incident happened July 17 at around 8:30 p.m. when a man was walking a dog on Davis Street. Officials say the dog bit a child.

The dog has a small frame and black and brown fur.

The second incident happened as a woman with long, dark blonde hair and arm tattoos was walking a dog at around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of South Gilbert Street.

The city received a report of the biting by a dog with a medium build, wavy coat, and wearing a bandana.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

