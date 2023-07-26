Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest

Latest News

RAW: Hunter Biden arrives at courthouse
In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca...
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers
A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
Man survives going over Cumberland Falls in kayak
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'