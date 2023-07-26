Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning

A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are moved through areas along and north of Highway 30 this morning.

Today & Tonight

The main story for today will be the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. today through 9 p.m. Thursday evening along and south of Highway 30 with heat indexes up to 105 possible. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water. Along with the heat, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. An isolated shower or two is possible tonight, but most of the area will have a mostly clear sky with lows only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning
A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday and Friday look very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. We’re watching a chance for some storms on Friday. Temperatures will cool slightly next week with highs in the upper 80s.

A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning
A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Midday, July 25th
A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning
Heat indexes will approach or even exceed 100 through the end of the week. Stay cool!
Triple digit heat indexes likely in the coming days
First Alert Forecast