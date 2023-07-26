CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are moved through areas along and north of Highway 30 this morning.

Today & Tonight

The main story for today will be the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. today through 9 p.m. Thursday evening along and south of Highway 30 with heat indexes up to 105 possible. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water. Along with the heat, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. An isolated shower or two is possible tonight, but most of the area will have a mostly clear sky with lows only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday and Friday look very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. We’re watching a chance for some storms on Friday. Temperatures will cool slightly next week with highs in the upper 80s.

A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.