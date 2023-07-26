CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After this morning’s early showers and storms, the main story for today will be the heat.

Today & Tonight

A Heat Advisory is in effect from this afternoon and through 9 p.m. Thursday evening in our Central and South Zones with heat indexes in the triple digits possible. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water. Along with the heat, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday and Friday look very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. We’re watching a chance for some storms on Friday, some storms could become strong to severe. Temperatures will cool slightly next week with highs in the upper 80s.

