Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After this morning’s early showers and storms, the main story for today will be the heat.

Today & Tonight

A Heat Advisory is in effect from this afternoon and through 9 p.m. Thursday evening in our Central and South Zones with heat indexes in the triple digits possible. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water. Along with the heat, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday and Friday look very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. We’re watching a chance for some storms on Friday, some storms could become strong to severe. Temperatures will cool slightly next week with highs in the upper 80s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Midday, July 25th
A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning
A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning
A hot and steamy afternoon after a wet early morning