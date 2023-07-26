Show You Care
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark wins Academic All-American award

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark was named the College Sports Communicators Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for all sports in 2022-23.

This latest accolade comes after a season in which Clark won an ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports, and the 2023 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Award, among numerous other awards.

“I’m honored to have been selected for this award because there’s a ton of excellent student-athletes across the United States,” Clark said. “My academic craft is something that I take very seriously while playing basketball at the highest level. I want to thank the CSC for selecting me for and Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year.”

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the team’s most wins in a single season and helped the team earn a trip to its first-ever NCAA Championship game.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

