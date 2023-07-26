Show You Care
Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year

FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, bringing an end to the months-long calm in prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased four cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of eight cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5.00 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

