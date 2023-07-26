Show You Care
Former local priest to return as Archbishop of Dubuque

Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.

He is set to be installed as the 11th archbishop on Oct. 18.

Zinkula grew up in Mount Vernon, and earned his master’s degree in theology in 1990. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque that same year. Zinkula most recently served as Bishop of Davenport.

“Although I will be sad to leave the Diocese of Davenport in a couple of months, where the diocesan community taught me how to be a bishop and we walked together on our common faith journey, I am humbled and overjoyed to receive the appointment to return to my home diocese to serve as the eleventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque,” Zinkula said in a press release.

The previous Archbishop of Dubuque retired because of health issues.

Reverend Richard Pates has served in the interim, and will hold the role until Zinkula is installed.

