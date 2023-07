DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County man convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense has failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required Tuesday evening.

29-year-old Alan Denzel Ellison is 6′2″ and weighs 207 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

