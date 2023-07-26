Dangerous heat is here through the end of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week.

Dangerous heat has prompted a heat advisory through the end of the week. (KCRG)

Look for highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s with heat index values climbing past 100 for several hours each afternoon. A heat advisory is in place. Prolonged periods of heat like this are dangerous and can become deadly if you don’t take precautions. Limit time outdoors during the peak heating of the day and drink plenty of water. Eating light and wearing light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing are also good ideas.

Triple digit heat indexes are likely for several hours on Thursday and Friday afternoons. (KCRG)

Prolonged periods of heat can turn dangerous quickly. Be sure you can recognize the signs of heat illness and that you know how to respond. (KCRG)

The build up heat and humidity is likely to lead to at least a few storms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe. Stay with TV9 for updates.

Strong storms are possible on Friday. Behind this, relatively cooler air moves in. (KCRG)

