Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dangerous heat is here through the end of the week

Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week. Look for highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s with heat index values climbing past 100 for several hours eac
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week.

Dangerous heat has prompted a heat advisory through the end of the week.
Dangerous heat has prompted a heat advisory through the end of the week.(KCRG)

Look for highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s with heat index values climbing past 100 for several hours each afternoon. A heat advisory is in place. Prolonged periods of heat like this are dangerous and can become deadly if you don’t take precautions. Limit time outdoors during the peak heating of the day and drink plenty of water. Eating light and wearing light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing are also good ideas.

Triple digit heat indexes are likely for several hours on Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Triple digit heat indexes are likely for several hours on Thursday and Friday afternoons.(KCRG)
Prolonged periods of heat can turn dangerous quickly. Be sure you can recognize the signs of...
Prolonged periods of heat can turn dangerous quickly. Be sure you can recognize the signs of heat illness and that you know how to respond.(KCRG)

The build up heat and humidity is likely to lead to at least a few storms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe. Stay with TV9 for updates.

Strong storms are possible on Friday. Behind this, relatively cooler air moves in.
Strong storms are possible on Friday. Behind this, relatively cooler air moves in.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Evening, July 26th
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Midday, July 26th
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday evening