Coralville homeowner opens doors to dozens of RAGBRAI riders

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGRBAI riders have an overnight stop in Coralville Friday night.

To honor the 50th anniversary of the ride and the 150th anniversary of Coralville, organizers are looking to make the stop a little more special for cyclists.

Linda Worley has never been able to ride in RAGBRAI, but that hasn’t stopped her from being involved in the ride since 1990.

Now she is welcoming riders into her home during their overnight stay in Coralville.

”I want them to remember Coralville as the most hospitable town that they’ve been to,” Worley said.

When Linda Worley first heard of RAGBRAI in 1990, she said that it was just the coolest thing.

She watched Lance Armstrong ride years later.

In 2015. she signed up to be a RAGBRAI volunteer.

”While I was there there was a couple that just couldn’t get a shower just as much as they tried so we threw their bikes in the back of our truck and we brought them up here,” Worley said.

Worley said that although she can’t ride RAGBRAI, she wants to help where possible.

This year, that includes welcoming strangers onto her property for the overnight Coralville visit.

To find a place for them to stay, Stacey Houseman with the housing committee had to match riders’ requests with what homeowners could provide.

”I had a couple of groups left to fill requests for and I was kind of tapped out. I didn’t have any homes left,” Houseman said.

”So I called Stacey to see if she had anyone and she had three teams that didn’t have a place yet. And I had the room,” Worley said.

Worley was able to accommodate the last of the riders, helping to fulfill all of the Coralville riders’ requests for a place to stay. She even planned something special for when they get to her house.

”I wanted to do something for them that I would love for someone to do for me. So we wanted to make it extra special and I thought what don’t they eat on the road? Steak. So that’s what we’re making for them,” Worley said.

Along with the teams that are staying inside her home, 30 more riders will be camping out on her front lawn.

Hosting these riders has been a dream of Worley’s for years now, and she’d love to do it again.

“Yes- in a heartbeat,” Worley said.

