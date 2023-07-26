Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market

GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is bringing one of its electric vehicles back to the market.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced plans to introduce a model of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but GM did not share a timeline for the new release and left out specific details about the next-generation Bolt.

The company said the new electric vehicle model will feature the latest in GM’s flexible electric vehicle architecture called Ultium.

GM has said that the Ultium battery technology will be the basis of its future vehicles.

This announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

At the time, the carmaker noted the popular EV model did not use the Ultium platform, unlike its other newer EV vehicles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest

Latest News

Sweet corn
Organizers ask for volunteers ahead Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids
Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
Organizers ask for volunteers ahead Sweet Corn Festival
A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force