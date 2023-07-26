Cedar Rapids smoke shop owner who fled to Brazil, sentenced for selling K2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 47-year-old man who sold K2 from a smoke shop in Cedar Rapids and fled the country in 2014, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Evidence at the trial showed that in 2012 and 2013 Al Sharairel co-owned and operated “Puff N Stuff II” on First Avenue. Federal agents raided the shop in June 2013 and seized thousands of packets of K2, a synthetic cannabinoid. Officials say that these substances are far more potent than marijuana and have been associated with severe psychological and physical effects, including death.

Investigators say that even after the June 2013 raid that Al Sharairel continued selling K2. Seized store records showed that between January 2012 and June 26, 2013, the store had sold over $1.3 million in synthetic cannabinoid products.

He was charged and appeared in federal court, but then fled the country in 2014 before a scheduled hearing. He remained a fugitive until he was extradited back to the U.S. from Brazil.

Al Sharairei was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and ordered to forfeit $425,000 in drug proceeds. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

