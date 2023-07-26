Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man has lost hundreds of pounds, still riding strong several days into RAGBRAI

A Cedar Rapids man who made it his goal to lose hundreds of pounds and complete this year's ride is still going strong.
By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the more motivating stories of this year’s RAGBRAI is Cedar Rapids’ Heath Thompson.

A Cedar Rapids man who made it his goal to lose hundreds of pounds and complete this year’s ride, Thompson used to weigh 500 pounds. Now, he’s slimmed down, and he’s planning on riding all 500+ miles for Iowa’s Great Ride.

Heath is still going strong on Day 4.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march

Latest News

To honor the 50th anniversary of the ride and the 150th anniversary of Coralville, organizers...
Coralville homeowner opens doors to dozens of RAGBRAI riders
RAGBRAI: Ames to Des Moines
On the Road at RAGBRAI: Ames to Des Moines
‘Unintended consequences’ Harvard Law School says EATS Act could backfire on Iowa farmers
‘Unintended consequences’ Harvard Law School says EATS Act could backfire on Iowa farmers
The Cutter Construction crew take time to have a safety meeting every Monday
Staying safe while working in the heat