Cedar Rapids man has lost hundreds of pounds, still riding strong several days into RAGBRAI

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the more motivating stories of this year’s RAGBRAI is Cedar Rapids’ Heath Thompson.

A Cedar Rapids man who made it his goal to lose hundreds of pounds and complete this year’s ride, Thompson used to weigh 500 pounds. Now, he’s slimmed down, and he’s planning on riding all 500+ miles for Iowa’s Great Ride.

Heath is still going strong on Day 4.

