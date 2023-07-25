Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid

A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child. (Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) - A 4-year-old from Ohio was finally reunited with his loved ones.

The moment of relief for his family was caught on camera on Thursday.

Ohio State Patrol sent out its aviation crew to help locate the child after he was reported missing.

In the aerial footage taken, you can see the aviation crew spot the child in a field.

They helped lead searchers on the ground to him, and you can see the heart-warming moment of the adults running up to hug the child.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Nicole Marie Ambrose
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson...
Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County
One dead in Cedar County crash

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
A nonprofit's second ever star-studded celebrity softball game is coming to Cedar Rapids next...
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday