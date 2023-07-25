Triple digit heat indexes likely in the coming days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat still headlines the forecast in the coming days. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits during the warmest parts of the afternoons. Take care to limit strenuous outdoor activities if you can. If you must be outdoors, take breaks in the shade or indoors in some AC often along with drinking plenty of water.

Heat indexes will approach or even exceed 100 through the end of the week. Stay cool! (KCRG)

Overnight, a few showers and storms could roll into eastern Iowa from central Iowa. Some small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning could accompany these. Storms look to come to Wednesday morning with skies becoming mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. The next round of rain and storms for eastern Iowa is set for Friday.

Scattered storms are possible overnight, some could be strong. (KCRG)

