As temperatures rise cooling centers pop up across Eastern Iowa

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In Linn County alone there are 29 cooling centers available to people trying to stay cool and beat the heat.

In Cedar Rapids there are four locations Lindale Mall, The Salvation Army, Cedar Valley Community Support Services, and the Public Library.

Staff at the library say there is plenty to do from books to activities to keep people safe.

Amber McNamara the Community Relations Manager said “What we really provide for people is access to a safe space where they can come and spend all day if they need to getting out of the heat and staying out of the elements.”

For more information on how to stay safe in extreme heat click here.

