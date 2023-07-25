Show You Care
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 16th, at approximately 10:30 am, a female was captured on security camera stealing a package from a residence on White Pine Circle.

Video of the incident shows that the female appears to be working with at least two other accomplices. They are seen exiting what is believed to be a white Cadillac Escalade EXT. The Cadillac has black rims and a sunroof. One of the suspects picks up a package from a victim’s porch before running back to the Cadillac and entering the back seat. The Cadillac then drives in the direction the other female ran.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robins Police Department at 319-393-8683 or email police@cityofrobins.org

You can watch videos of the incident below:

