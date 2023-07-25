Show You Care
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march

People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck march during basic training at Fort Moore in Georgia, according to a new report.

The Army Times reports the 19-year-old from Pella hit his head and later died at a military hospital on July 12, just two days before he was set to graduate from basic training.

The march was part of a “forge” field exercise an army website describes as a “grueling, 96-hours, cumulative training exercise.”

According to his obituary, he was a “self-professed mama’s boy,” who loved history and social studies classes, and played football. He graduated from Pella Community High School in 2022.

