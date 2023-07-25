Prosecutors reveal new details about death of Breasia Terrell in pretrial motions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More details have been released regarding the case against Henry Dinkins, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Prosecutors filed two motions Friday and Saturday, mostly related to witness testimony and evidence in connection with the case.

In these motions, prosecutors said Dinkins’s girlfriend at the time claimed he and Breasia left the apartment they were staying in early on July 10, 2020.

According to the motion, she said that she later saw him grab an item from the closet, but couldn’t see what it was. She added that Dinkins and Breasia left again after that.

According to court documents, Dinkins crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Highway 61 in Clinton County. Dinkins got help from a man who assisted him with getting the car out of the ditch, according to the motion.

The man who helped Dinkins said that he didn’t know what was in the vehicle when asked by police, according to the motion.

In June, the man who helped Dinkins died, but prosecutors say they want to use his earlier testimony at a deposition at Dinkins’s trial.

Also, according to court documents, Dinkins’s phone records show searches for child pornography before Terrell’s death.

A hearing on these motions is Aug. 7 and the trial is set for Aug. 8 in Linn County.

