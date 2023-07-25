Show You Care
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called InvestigateTV+.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Beginning on September 11, the program will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health and original content curated from Gray’s 113 local markets.

EXAMPLE LINE FOR TUNE-IN: The program will air Monday-Friday at 3:30 p.m. on KCRG-TV9.

In light of the tremendous audience reaction to Gray’s InvestigateTV weekend show, including average viewership of 1.2 million households per week, Gray decided to launch InvestigateTV+ weekdays. Gray’s local stations will air both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV) across all of its markets.

In addition, Gray will make these programs available to non-owned local television stations in markets outside of its station footprint.

“Gray is the leading source of stories that make a difference in every market we serve, while InvestigateTV is known for innovative journalism that gets results. The InvestigateTV+ program will allow us to connect even more viewers to impactful storytelling from coast to coast,” Gray Senior Managing Vice President Sandy Breland said.

InvestigateTV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell. Zurik is Vice President of Investigations for InvestigateTV and works as an anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. He has been honored with journalism’s top honors including two George Foster Peabody Awards and twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Tisha Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a veteran journalist with experience reporting across the country and interviewing newsmakers including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Jill Biden.

InvestigateTV+ will combine the strength of Gray’s network of local newsrooms with a dedicated reporting team to provide a daily resource of information that empowers viewers.

Managing Editor Greg Phillips will lead daily production and a dedicated editorial team. He was most recently Executive Producer of Investigations for InvestigateTV and has been a part of teams that won Peabody, duPont, and National Murrow Awards.

Award-winning Executive Producer Jennifer Nickels joins Phillips on the management team.

“Storytelling is our North Star. We have assembled a team of experienced, community-focused journalists who will work closely with Gray’s local stations to deliver in-depth stories from around America that inform and inspire every day,” Zurik said.

