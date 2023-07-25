New Details: Pre-trial motions filed in Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More details have been released regarding the case against Henry Dinkins, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Prosecutors said they filed two pre-trial motions on Friday, mostly related to witness testimony and evidence in connection to Dinkins case.

In these motions, prosecutors stated that Dinkins’s girlfriend at the time, claimed he and Breasia left the apartment that they were staying in, early on July 10, 2020.

Dinkins’s girlfriend said that she later saw him grab an item from the closet, but couldn’t see what it was. She added that Dinkins and Breasia left again after that.

According to court documents, Dinkins crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Highway 61. After which, Dinkins asked for and got help from a man who assisted him with getting the car out of the ditch.

The man who helped Dinkins said that he didn’t know what was in the vehicle when asked by police.

Last month, in June, that man who helped Dinkins with his car died, but prosecutors say they want to use his earlier testimony at Dinkins’s trial.

Also, according to court documents, Dinkins’s phone records show searches for child pornography before Breasia’s death.

A hearing on these motions is Aug. 7 and the trial is set for Aug. 8 in Linn County.

