Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found

Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help. (Source: WRAL/DOROTHY BROWER/CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG POLICE DEPT/CNN)
By WRAL staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - The poster says Allicia Watts has been missing since July 16, but her friends say what’s missing most is her smile and outgoing personality.

“In any project she was a part of, she gave it her all,” said Dorothy Brower, a family friend. “She has a tremendously big heart.”

Watts was last seen traveling to Charlotte in her black 2023 Mercedes SUV with her boyfriend James Dunmore. The black SUV and Watts’ cellphone have since been located, officials said.

Authorities are using the GPS from the vehicle and phone to develop a timeline of travel in hopes of finding her.

Watts was involved in several organizations in Moore County, and she has a thriving business that provides mental health care in the community.

Her closest friends said there is no way she would go away for the weekend and not keep in touch.

“As far as touching base with memberships at the organizations that she’s with, she’s very accountable. There’s no way that she would have gone somewhere and not communicated even while she was gone with some of her close buddies,” Brower said.

Dunmore is being questioned by authorities but has not been charged with any crimes.

Meanwhile, family and friends are praying for Watts’ safe return.

“I speak of her in the present and not in the past because this young lady has everything to live for, and we need her,” Brower said.

