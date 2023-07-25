Mercy Iowa City calls bondholder’s actions ‘inexcusable’ and ‘harmful’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City has responded to bondholder Preston Hollow Community Capital’s media release on Monday that called for the hospital to be placed in a court-appointed receivership.

In a message sent to hospital employees and staff on July 21st, the hospital stated that it received notice that its bondholder considers the hospital in default on its bond agreements. Mercy Iowa City disputes the claim, stating that they have made all of the payments on the bond as required.

Then, on Monday, Preston Hollow Community Capital responded to the report of the bond default - requesting that Mercy Iowa City be placed in a court-appointed receivership in order to “stabilize itself” from unsustainable financial losses.

Mercy Iowa City has now responded calling Preston Hollow’s actions “harmful.” The hospital claims that Preston had canceled a meeting with the Mercy Iowa City Board on Sunday and then issued the statement without ever speaking with the hospital board.

“Preston Hollow’s assertions are incorrect and their decision to only contact the media and not hospital leaders is inexcusable,” said Mark Toney, Chief Restructuring Officer, Mercy Iowa City. “Our Board and management team have tried to work collaboratively with Preston Hollow on many fronts, but have found many of Preston Hollow’s threats, statements, and actions to be harmful to Mercy Iowa City.”

The hospital also reaffirmed its previous statement, that they are currently on its bond payments.

“Mercy Iowa City continues to provide care to our patients and their families. Our dedicated physicians and staff are focused on caring for our community, which is what we have done for the past 150 years,” said Tom Clancy, Chairman and CEO, Mercy Iowa City. “We have taken great care to be as forthcoming as possible with our employees, recognizing they are the lifeblood of our organization and the care provided for our community.

We are deeply disappointed by Preston Hollow’s actions when we have taken many steps to improve our finances and kept them informed and involved with our day-to-day operations and strategies. Our preference is to work with the bondholders to find viable solutions, but the Board will continue to protect all stakeholders as it fulfills its duties and the mission of the organization.”

You can read Mercy Iowa City’s legal response to the default notice that was issued last week below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.