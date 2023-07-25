Local organizations protecting elderly Iowans from extreme heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s temperatures are hard to cope with. Heat illnesses can affect any person in the sun too long, but older individuals are especially susceptible.

Prairie Hills Retirement Home staff and residents have been briefed on the risks of heat exposure, and they’re working to keep residents safe from the sun.

“The biggest thing is keeping them hydrated. We have a hydration station when you come in. We’ve adjusted activities to have them participate more inside.” said Community Director Cheri Schultz.

Meals on Wheels’ primary clients are aged 60 or above. The Cedar Rapids based organization through Horizons, has been taking extra steps to ensure their clients’ wellbeing despite the heat.

”If they don’t have a fan, we ask them to tell the clients to call in or tell us when they stop back, “Hey, these people need a fan.” We’ll get in touch with the proper agencies to get the folks a fan.” said Horizons Volunteer Coordinator Mike Sheldon.

Their most important goal is to provide the more than one-thousand clients with proper nutrition and hydration to prevent heat-related illness.

“Heat affects our clients as it does everyone, just more exaggerated based on their age. The one thing we want to stay aware of is how much they’re eating and how much they’re drinking. That’s one of the things we ask our volunteers to make sure of. Ask them how their appetite is, if they have plenty of water, make sure they’re drinking enough water.” said Sheldon.

