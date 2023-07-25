Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - You may have experienced this while flying - A call comes over the PA asking, “is there a doctor on board?”

That call came for Minnesota Dr. Klaus Suehler on a flight from Munich to Chicago a few years back.

“One of the passengers- his face is all swollen up. He was kind of getting puffy around the eyes, puffy around his mouth,” said Dr. Suehler.

The passenger had eaten an in-flight meal that contained cashews.  He was having a severe allergic reaction, so Dr. Suehler reached for the emergency kit.

“There was a slot for an EpiPen, but unfortunately, the slot was empty.”

Suehler says there’s about a half hour window to administer injectable epinephrine once symptoms present to save someone from anaphylactic shock.

“There’s not a whole lot of time, even with the diversion of the airplane in the middle of the ocean - It’ll take an hour or two to get to a place where people could get proper medical care,” said Dr. Suehler. “I think it would be too late if somebody had truly a bad reaction.”

Thankfully, there was enough epinephrine on board to help the passenger, but not everyone is so lucky.

A study from the New England Journal of Medicine found 11,920 recorded in-flight emergencies from 2008 to 2010. Those range from heart attacks and strokes, to preventable anaphylactic shock.

“I think most people would be surprised that it’s not a requirement that epinephrine injectors, auto pens are in onboard emergency kits,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Duckworth, a former Army helicopter pilot who outfitted her own in-flight emergency kits, is now introducing legislation to equip all domestic flights with Injectable epinephrine.

“To think that something as simple as an epinephrine injector is not on board or is to me, a glaring oversight,” said Duckworth.

The Senator is including the measure in the FAA reauthorization bill, which  is expected to come to a vote in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Nicole Marie Ambrose
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson...
Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County
One dead in Cedar County crash

Latest News

Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in...
Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Learning new job skills through free resources
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning