Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Nicole Marie Ambrose
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson...
Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County
One dead in Cedar County crash

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
A nonprofit's second ever star-studded celebrity softball game is coming to Cedar Rapids next...
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday