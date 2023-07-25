Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of...
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing vandalism investigation.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing vandalism investigation.

Officials say the incident occurred in the downtown area around 11:00 pm on July 23rd, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colin Fowler, the Downtown Liaison of the Iowa City Police Department, at Fowler@iowa-city.org.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
Nicole Marie Ambrose
Iowa City woman charged with breaking into home, holding person at gunpoint
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Police said a man has been charged in connection to a July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson...
Cedar Rapids man charged in July 2 shooting on Highway 218 in Johnson County
One dead in Cedar County crash

Latest News

Cooling Centers
As temperatures rise cooling centers pop up across Eastern Iowa
The hospital claims that Preston had canceled a meeting with the Mercy Iowa City Board on...
Mercy Iowa City calls bondholder’s actions ‘inexcusable’ and ‘harmful’
Robins Police looking to identify
Robins Police looking to identify porch pirates
Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck...
Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march