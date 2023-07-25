Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing vandalism investigation.
Officials say the incident occurred in the downtown area around 11:00 pm on July 23rd, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colin Fowler, the Downtown Liaison of the Iowa City Police Department, at Fowler@iowa-city.org.
