Iowa City Police looking to identify person of interest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing vandalism investigation.

Officials say the incident occurred in the downtown area around 11:00 pm on July 23rd, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colin Fowler, the Downtown Liaison of the Iowa City Police Department, at Fowler@iowa-city.org.

