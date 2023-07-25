How FDA’s approval of over-the-counter birth control will eliminate barriers

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - This month the Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill. Drugmaker Perrigo can now sell its once-a-day ‘Opill’ without a prescription.

The FDA approved the first oral contraceptive back in 1960.

Now 63 years later, the government has approved the first over-the-counter birth control.

Emily Boevers, an OB-GYN in Waverly said this is a big step forward when it comes to getting access to the drug.

”It really does eliminate some barriers. There’s, you know, in the past, people have had to schedule an appointment, take time off work, potentially pay a copay for an office visit, all in order to get a prescription,” said Boevers.

Boevers said there’s one main difference between Opill and most prescribed birth control pills.

”Estrogen is the component that really is associated with the side effects. This FDA-approved version is progesterone only and a low dose and so it really eliminates a lot of those risks and side effects,” she said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, there are more than 3 million unplanned pregnancies a year in the U.S.

Sara Wiedenfeld, clinical assistant professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, said this will help reduce that number.

“The major reasons that that happens is because there isn’t good access to contraception for women who would choose that if they had access. And so I do think this is going to help,” said Wiedenfeld.

Wiedenfeld added those who use Opill need to take it at the same time every day for it to be it’s most effective.

And it will be available for anyone to buy - without a prescription or age requirement.

”In a world where we feel like maybe some choices are being taken away from women, this does give another option and just one more way to access health care for women,” said Wiedenfeld.

”Really, this is all about reducing barriers for women to be able to control their reproductive futures,” said Boevers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.