Hot this afternoon with strong to severe storms possible overnight & Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Tuesday with a clear and hazy sky over Eastern Iowa along with warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Today

We’ll have a partly cloudy, albeit hazy sky this afternoon due to wildfire smoke. Temperatures will be very hot this afternoon in the low to mid 90s. If you have to spend anytime outside this afternoon, make sure to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

Tonight

Severe weather is possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning as a low pressure system and warm front moves through the region. The strong to severe storms are possible east of I-380 with damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes possible. The storms will reach our far western counties, where strong storms are less likely, after midnight. Then storms are forecasted to strengthen as they move east, reaching the I-380 corridor between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Finally, storms should reach Dubuque and the Mississippi River between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings tonight and tomorrow morning.

Hot this afternoon with strong to severe storms possible overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Heat Continues

Our hot forecast continues for the second half of the workweek with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. Since RAGBRAI will be moving in during these very hot temperatures, it will be important for cyclists to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks to beat the heat. Also, starting your ride early before temperatures climb will be a good idea. After Wednesday morning rain chances look fairly minimal with only a slight chance for storms on Friday.

