CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for a hot and humid Tuesday afternoon!

Today

After a warm and sunny morning we’ll have a partly cloudy, albeit hazy sky this afternoon due to wildfire smoke. Temperatures will be very hot this afternoon in the low to mid 90s. If you have to spend anytime outside today, make sure to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

Hot & humid Tuesday afternoon (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tonight

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible after midnight tonight, however, strong to severe storms are no longer expected. Some storms may linger in our eastern counties early tomorrow morning. Lows will cool into the low to mid 70s.

The Hot Week Continues

Our hot forecast continues for the second half of the workweek with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. Since RAGBRAI will be moving in during these very hot temperatures, it will be important for cyclists to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks to beat the heat. Also, starting your ride early before temperatures climb will be a good idea.

Hot & humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

