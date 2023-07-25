Show You Care
Hamburg Inn No. 2 temporarily closes again

The Hamburg Inn Number 2 is temporarily closed once again.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hamburg Inn Number 2 is temporarily closed once again.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports this is the second time the restaurant has closed its doors this summer, and the third time this year.

A sign on the door posted by restaurant staff cites staffing issues.

It’s the same message from about a month ago when it last temporarily closed.

Conflicts started last December when management said the Hamburg Inn would close permanently in 2023, while the owner said it was just for temporary repairs.

Some employees have also come forward claiming they had not been getting paid.

Hours listed on Google still say the restaurant is open for normal business hours.

