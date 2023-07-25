Show You Care
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor sentenced for drug distribution, child pornography

John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a time, from a supplier in California, and having multiple electronic devices containing thousands of pornographic media files.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former University of Iowa music professor who pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of meth, resulting in death, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In a press release, officials said 66-year-old Dr. John Muriello to 25 years in prison for the drug charge and 20 years for possessing child pornography, and he will serve the sentences concurrently.

Court documents say Muriello conspired with Eric Hojka, of Iowa City, to obtain meth from a supplier in California and to distribute it in the Iowa City area.

First responders were called to Hojka’s apartment in May 2021 where a victim was found unresponsive. That victim was later pronounced dead. An autopsy showed he had ingested meth, which caused his death.

Investigators said the victim had received the meth from Hojka, who had received the meth from Muriello.

Police then searched Muriello’s Iowa City home and found meth, along with a large collection of child pornography.

Muriello was placed on leave in May 2022 when an investigation began. He then retired in July 2022.

Muriello pleaded guilty to both charges in February 2023.

