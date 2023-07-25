Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Families hunt for new child care after Iowa City facility suddenly closes

An Iowa City daycare is now closed for good after giving parents less than a week of notice.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City daycare is now closed for good after giving parents less than a week of notice.

Parents were told last Tuesday that the EASY Early Learning Center housed in River Community Church will be closed starting Monday.

“As I got the message, my heart really sank,” said Taylor Isenhour, a parent whose two kids went to the daycare. Isenhour had plenty of experience navigating the difficult childcare landscape in Iowa City.

“This isn’t my first time we’ve lost childcare on very short notice,” she said. “We were planning to have my kids in this daycare until they entered kindergarten.”

According to Liz Retikis, Director of the Early Learning Center, the majority of kids who attended daycare, 35 out of 52, were on Child Care Assistance (CCA) from the state.

“Families that can’t afford child care, the state or the government pays for them, but in reality, they’re not giving what we need, price-wise,” said Retikis.

She said for an infant, the daycare charged $265/week. However, they would only get $232 for an infant over a two-week period from CCA.

Retikis added not only was the state’s money too little, it was also often too late.

“I think a big part of it was that we had a lot of CCA, and you can’t always depend on that coming in right away,” she said.

Isenhour said the Early Learning Center was one of the more affordable day cares in town but was still a financial burden.

“I know that daycare here, while it’s very affordable, is more than my mortgage,” said Isenhour.

Her daughter will go to a new daycare part-time, but Isenhour said she will be paying “a couple hundred more a month.”

Isenhour said she counts herself lucky to have figured out a new childcare solution in just a few days, but the closure still has her wishing there was more help for families.

“Child care is still extremely hard to find. It’s extremely difficult to afford. And I really wish there was more support for young families,” said Isenhour.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
Police are investigating a Cedar County fatal crash
A Cedar Rapids go-kart business has permanently closed its doors.
Cedar Rapids go-kart business closes both of its locations
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James...
“Little guy leaves me speechless.” Beckman baseball team dedicates championship season to James Hall
Veterans Memorial Stadium, pictured April 1, 2021.
Nonprofit’s star-studded celebrity softball game coming to Cedar Rapids Saturday

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa geologists explain their role in discovering important minerals
Univ. of Iowa geologists explain their role in discovering important minerals
Investor pushing to take ownership over Mercy Iowa City
Corn Maze inspired by RAGBRAI opens
Univ. of Iowa geologists explain their role in discovering important minerals